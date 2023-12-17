34 new dengue cases reported in Punjab

LAHORE, Dec 16 - Punjab witnessed a surge in dengue cases with 34 new patients confirmed across the province in the past 24 hours. The provincial capital, Lahore, bore the brunt of the outbreak, reporting 21 new cases. Secretary Health Ali Jan Khan on Saturday provided a breakdown of the cases, stating that four new patients were identified in Gujranwala, Multan, and Faisalabad, while single cases were reported in Sheikhupura, Narowal, and Sargodha. Currently, 42 dengue patients are being treated in hospitals across Punjab, with Lahore hospitals catering to 30 of them. The rising numbers raise concerns about a potential outbreak, prompting health authorities.