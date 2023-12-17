840 militants arrested, over 70 killed in KP in 2023

PESHAWAR - In a significant blow to terrorism in the province, Pakistani security forces have apprehended over 840 militants and neutralized more than 70 terrorists in 2023.
The Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Anti-Terrorism Department’s report underscores the steadfast commitment to eradicating terrorism from the region. The department confirmed the arrest of 840 militants throughout the year, effectively disrupting recruitment networks and thwarting potential attacks. Additionally, over 70 terrorists were neutralized through targeted operations, significantly weakening their presence.
Caretaker Information Minister of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, Barrister Feroze Jamal Shah, lauded the unwavering efforts of security forces in maintaining peace and stability. He emphasized the continuation of operations against terrorism until complete eradication is achieved. Furthermore, the police department has identified over 200 high-risk extremists and issued reward lists offering substantial sums for information leading to their arrest.