840 militants arrested, over 70 killed in KP in 2023

PESHAWAR - In a significant blow to terrorism in the province, Pakistani security forces have apprehended over 840 militants and neutral­ized more than 70 terrorists in 2023.

The Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Anti-Terrorism Depart­ment’s report underscores the steadfast commitment to eradicating terrorism from the region. The depart­ment confirmed the arrest of 840 militants through­out the year, effectively disrupting recruitment net­works and thwarting potential attacks. Additionally, over 70 terrorists were neutralized through targeted operations, significantly weakening their presence.

Caretaker Information Minister of Khyber Pakhtunkh­wa, Barrister Feroze Jamal Shah, lauded the unwaver­ing efforts of security forces in maintaining peace and stability. He emphasized the continuation of operations against terrorism until complete eradication is achieved. Furthermore, the police department has identified over 200 high-risk extremists and issued reward lists offering substantial sums for information leading to their arrest.