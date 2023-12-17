Sunday, December 17, 2023
ABHI selected as one of Future 100 companies in UAE

PR
December 17, 2023
Business

KARACHI-ABHI, an embedded finance platform providing innovative finance solutions to businesses and their employees, has been selected as one of the Future 100 companies in the UAE.
Future100, an initiative by the Ministry of Economy and the Government Development and the Future Office, aimed at spotlighting the top 100 startups contributing to the nation’s readiness for the future and the competitiveness of the economic sector in the UAE. The Future 100 Awards ceremony, held recently, was graced by the presence of Abdulla Bin Touq Al Marri, UAE Minister of Economy, and Ohoodbint Khalifa Al Roumi, Minister of State for Government Development & The Future.
ABHI’s Co-Founder and CEO, Omair Ansari received the Future 100 award. Ansari expressed his gratitude on this momentous occasion: “We are incredibly honored to be selected as the Future 100 company in the UAE. This achievement underscores our commitment to promoting financial wellness in the region. It’s vital to emphasize the vibrant potential and the incredibly supportive environment the UAE has provided us. We remain dedicated to financially empowering businesses and individuals.”

