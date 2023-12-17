Ahmad Shah visits International Book Fair, commends efforts for organising event

KARACHI-Provincial Minister for Information, Minority Affairs, and Social Security Muhammad Ahmad Shah on Saturday visited the ongoing 18th International Book Fair here at the Expo Centre personally inspected stalls, and congratulated the organizers and participating publishers for organizing such an event. He commended the efforts to organize such kind of wonderful book fair in the days of rising inflation that had affected everyone.

Speaking to media persons, Ahmed Shah said books and libraries are our civilizational and cultural heritage, if the trend of reading books ends, then there may be a fear of ending the civilization. He said that the Sindh government has released Rs. one billion amount for the publication of textbooks for free distribution among students of different classes. In response to a question, Ahmad Shah said that the provincial caretaker government had already completed all the required arrangements for the general elections and after the Supreme Court judgment, the rumors about the postponement of the elections ended. Holding elections is the responsibility of the Election Commission of Pakistan and the caretaker government headed by Justice Maqbool Baqar is ready to provide all required assistance to ECP in that regard, Ahmad Shah added. Regarding inflation, the provincial minister said that instructions have been issued to all commissioners and deputy commissioners to take action against profiteers and hoarders and the administration was busy in taking action in this regard.