AIOU organizes training workshop on organic kitchen gardening  

ISLAMABAD - Department of Agricultural Sciences, Allama Iqbal Open University (AIOU) organized a training workshop on “Organic Kitchen Gardening” on Friday, December 15, in continuation of the ongoing celebrations regarding the golden jubilee of the university.

A large number of students, teachers and staff members of the university attended the workshop. Chairman, Department of Agricultural Science, Prof. Dr. Sher Muhammad was the resource person of the workshop.

He taught the participants about the methods of natural cultivation of vegetables free from poisons and chemical fertilizers.

Dr Sher explained how to grow healthy organic vegetables at home, how to make natural fertilizers, how to prevent pests and diseases through botanical methods, etc.

It is pertinent to mention here that the Department of Agricultural Science had also organized an awareness seminar on ‘Water Security under Climate Change Scenario’ and an awareness walk on water security in last two days in connection with the golden jubilee celebrations.

As per the instructions of Vice Chancellor, AIOU, Prof. Dr. Nasir Mahmood, University is celebrating its Golden Jubilee in a grand manner. The kitchen gardening training workshop was a link in this series.