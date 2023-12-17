Sunday, December 17, 2023
CONNECT WITH US

Al-Jalil Developers presents latest masterpiece Lahore Entertainment City

Al-Jalil Developers presents latest masterpiece Lahore Entertainment City
PR
December 17, 2023
Business

LAHORE-On a night that blended opulence, excitement and anticipation, Al-Jalil Developers presented its latest masterpiece, Lahore Entertainment City (LEC). The evening, attended by luminaries including Ch. Nasrullah Warraich, Chairman of Al-Jalil Group of Companies, and Shahid Hassan Warraich, CEO of Al-Jalil Group of Companies, was a celebration of innovation and progress in the realm of real estate.
The focal point of the gala was the enlightening discourse by Aslam Warraich, Commercial Director of Al Jalil Developers, who intricately detailed the myriad features that make Lahore Entertainment City a beacon of luxury and entertainment. Fraz Hassan Warraich, Managing Director of Al Jalil Developers, then took the stage to unveil Horizon 2024, offering a glimpse into the plans that promise to redefine the landscape of leisure and recreation.
Dealers, integral partners in Al Jalil Developers’ journey, shared their perspectives, contributing a diverse and enriching layer to the event. The unveiling of the payment plan for Lahore Entertainment City was a pivotal moment, laying out a transparent and accessible pathway for prospective investors.
Adding a harmonious note to the evening, the legendary Atif Aslam graced the stage, his performance resonating with the spirit of grandeur that defines Lahore Entertainment City. This launch event not only signifies the birth of Lahore Entertainment City but also underscores Al Jalil Developers’ commitment to crafting spaces that transcend the ordinary.

Irsa releases 85,300 cusecs water

Tags:

PR

Business

Top Stories

Latest

Editor's Picks

Columns

ePaper

https://www.nation.com.pk/epaper_image/medium/2023-12-16/Lahore/epaper_img_1702706969.jpg

Blogs

Cartoons

Editorials

Letters

ePaper - Nawaiwaqt

ePaper - Nawaiwaqt

Newsletter Subscription

Latest Highlights

Follow Us

Advertisement

Contact Us

NIPCO House, 4 - Shaharah e Fatima Jinnah,

Lahore, Pakistan

Tel: +92 42 36367580    |     Fax : +92 42 36367005

Nawaiwaqt Group | Copyright © 2023

Powered By Publishrr Logo
play_store apple_itunes

Nawaiwaqt Group | Copyright © 2023