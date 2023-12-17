ANF holds awareness walk against drug abuse

KARACHI - The Ant-Narcotics Force (ANF), Sindh held an awareness walk against drug abuse to create awareness among the general public here on Saturday. Commander Anti-Narcotics Force Sindh Brigadier, Umar Farooq and Joint Director ANF Sindh Colonel Shakir participated in the awareness walk organized by the Graceful Grammar Higher Secondary School. The walk was aimed at promoting the culture of healthy activities in the society, which was also participated by the students. The participants were unanimous in their call against drug abuse and urged all stakeholders to play their role in this regard.