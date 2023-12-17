Sunday, December 17, 2023
ANF recovers over 227 kg drugs in 4 operations; arrests 4 accused  

APP
December 17, 2023
Regional, Islamabad

RAWALPINDI - Anti-Narcotics Force (ANF) while conducting four operations across the country managed to recover over 227 kg of drugs and arrested four accused, said an ANF Headquarters spokesman here on Saturday.

He informed that 201.600 kg hashish was recovered from Bara Khyber area while 12 kg hashish was recovered from two suspects netted near M-1 Motorway Toll Plaza Islamabad.

As many as 12 kg of hashish was recovered from two electric heaters near Sher Shah Toll Plaza Multan while an accused was arrested. In the fourth operation, ANF recovered 2 kg cocaine from a vehicle intercepted near Ring Road Lahore while an accused was also arrested during the operation.

Separate cases under the Anti-Narcotics Act have been registered while further investigations are under process.

 

