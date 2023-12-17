Aqua alert

Water scarcity casts a shadow of uncertainty over Pakistan’s future, despite the nation boasting the world’s sixth-largest glaciers and the mighty Indus River. This paradoxical situation arises from a combination of factors, includ­ing inefficient water management, environmental degradation, and a burgeoning population. The con­sequences of water scarcity impact every aspect of Pakistani society. Agriculture, the economy’s back­bone, bears the brunt, experiencing reduced crop yields and dwindling food security. Public health suffers too, with waterborne diseases tak­ing root in communities lacking clean water and sanitation. The en­vironment bears the scars of water scarcity, with desertification, soil erosion, and biodiversity loss be­coming increasingly prevalent.

Pakistan’s water woes extend be­yond domestic concerns, rippling across borders and affecting neigh­bouring countries and the region as a whole. The Indus River, a lifeline for millions, faces increasing pressure from upstream water diversions and climate change. Failure to manage this transboundary resource respon­sibly could trigger regional conflicts and exacerbate existing tensions. The time for complacency is over. Pakistan must rise to the challenge of water scarcity with urgency and determination. A comprehensive ap­proach is needed, encompassing ef­ficient water management, sustain­able water policies, infrastructure development, public awareness, and international cooperation.

Pakistan’s water future hangs in the balance. By embracing innova­tive water management strategies, fostering a culture of conservation, and collaborating with region­al partners, Pakistan can avert the looming crisis and secure a water-secure future for its people.

ARIZA BATOOL RIZVI,

Sindh.