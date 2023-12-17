Asif Zardari pays rich tribute to APS Martyrs

KARACHI - Former President and President of Pakistan Peoples Party Parliamentarians, Asif Ali Zardari on Saturday paid a glowing tribute to the innocent martyrs of the APS tragedy that took place nine years ago on December 16. He said, “The blood of these innocent martyrs will not be allowed to go in vain and the war against terrorism will continue until the last terrorist is eliminated.” In his message on the anniversary of the APS tragedy, Asif Ali Zardari said, “APS tragedy can never be forgotten.” He said that Shaheed Mohtarma Benazir Bhutto had clearly identified these terrorists in her lifetime and had declared them the enemies of the country and peace. He said that the Swat operation was an example of how these terrorists could be eliminated. He said that the brave officers and soldiers of our Army and Police sacrificed their lives for the peace and security of the country. “There will be justice with the blood of these martyrs” he added.