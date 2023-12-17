Sunday, December 17, 2023
BISE Hyderabad transforms manual work to online

December 17, 2023
Regional, Karachi

HYDERABAD-The Board of Intermediate and Secondary Education (BISE) Hyderabad has directed all the affiliated schools and colleges to collect their usernames and passwords for online communication.
In a letter addressed to all the affiliated schools and colleges in 9 districts of Hyderabad division, the BISE’s Inspector of Institutions Atta Muhammad Kaka said the institutions should do so as a top priority. “The management of the board has transformed its manual work to the integrated Information Technology system and online system of communication,” he apprised the educational institutions in the letter dated December 15. According to him, the usernames and passwords of each affiliated school were available in his office and the same should be collected by the respective institutions at the earliest.

APP

