Blood of innocent martyrs of APS united nation against terrorism

PESHAWAR - Nine years ago, this dark day had brought immense pain and sor­row for the families of innocent martyrs of Army Public School (APS), Peshawar where their loved ones were brutally massacred on a broad day in a deadly terrorist at­tack that wounded the hearts of every Pakistani.

Known as a black day in the country’s history, December 16, 2014 was a dreadful day for the Sharif Gul’s family whose elder son Hassnain Sharif, who was a 10th-grade student at APS Pesha­war was martyred in a horrific gun attack along with 131 others stu­dents, which put the entire nation in deep shock.

“On that fateful day, my elder son Hussain Sharif who had a great de­sire to join the Pakistan Army as SSG Commando, woke early in the morning, offered Fajr prayer, recit­ed the Holy Quran as per his rou­tine daily practice, and later left for school after a motherly kiss on his forehead by his mother, on main gate of our house,” Sharif Gul said.

“Hassnain was a very obedient, intelligent, and disciplined son. To fulfil his dream wish, I shift­ed along with family to Peshawar and admitted him at APS where he showed outstanding results in ac­ademics, sports, and cocurricular, activities,” he recalled.

“I was busy in routine office work in Peshawar when my col­leagues informed me about the terrorist attack at APS. I rushed towards Warsak Road where the school was located amid gun­shots, firings, smell of explosives and blasts. Later at night, I was informed that Hassnain had been martyred and his body was laying in the hospital from where it was collected for burial,” Sharif Gul told APP with rolling down tears on his face.

The APS attack remains one of the most painful incidents in Pa­kistan’s history when about six terrorists dressed in military uni­forms entered the school premis­es and opened indiscriminate fire at students, teachers and staff.

Resultantly, 147 people includ­ing 132 students and their Princi­pal Tahara Qazi were martyred in the deadly attack and many were injured. Principal Army Public School Shaheed Tahira Qazi and other teachers stood in front of terrorists as a rock wall to protect their students and sacrificed their lives.

The security forces of Pakistan, immediately after the attack, sur­rounded the school and killed all the terrorists after a successful operation and saved many pre­cious lives of students and their teachers.

“The terrorist attack at APS had proved a defining moment in the country’s history. It united the en­tire nation against the menace of terrorism and militancy in Paki­stan,” said Ikhtair Wali Khan, for­mer member Provincial Assembly while talking to APP.

He said the cowardly terrorists wanted to eliminate education, knowledge and learning by attack­ing students in the school, who were the future of Pakistan.

However, the enemy of educa­tion could not dampen the morale of the nation in Pakistan where people of every school of thought strongly rejected terrorism in all forms and manifestations.

He said a strong message was given to supporters of terrorism by the school administration after the reopening of APS in a couple of days and studies were restart­ed there.

He said Pakistan was a victim of terrorism and the national APS tragedy was testimony of it.

Ikhtair Wali said the APS trag­edy has led to the formulation of a clear policy and consensus plan in the form of the “National Action Plan” to combat terrorism.

He said Hats off to the survivor students of APS who despite the horrific attack had continued their studies and inspired many due to their indomitable courage, will­power and professional commit­ment by earning great name for the country’s within and abroad.

Ahmad Nawaz, a brave son of Peshawar, who survived the APS massacre on December 16, 2014, inspired thousands of people last year after becoming the youngest President of the prestigious Ox­ford University’s Union at London with a history going back to 1825.

Born at the resident of Muham­mad Nawaz at Peshawar, Ahmad Nawaz, who received multiple bul­let wounds during an APS terror­ist attack had comfortably won the Oxford University’s Union election after defeating his two opponents. Ahmad Nawaz’s brother Haris Nawaz was also killed in the dead­ly attack.

Ahmad Nawaz, who was a Phi­losophy and Theology student from Lady Margaret Hall of the Oxford University, had secured 517 votes against Anjali Ramana­than 422 votes and Rachel Ojo 187 votes.

“Ahmad Nawaz is a symbol of in­domitable courage, willpower and brave son of Pakistan. His success in the Oxford University’s union election showed that every goal can be achieved with a strong de­termination, belief in own abilities and willpower,’ said Manzoorul Haq, former Ambassador of Paki­stan while talking to APP.

Despite the brutal killing of his younger brother Haris Nawaz in the APS’s horrific incident, he said the 23-years-old Peshawari son had stood up and continued his inspirational journey fuelled by great mental strength and charac­ter, which led to his great achieve­ment in a very young age.

Following an appeal of his fa­ther Muhammad Nawaz, the crit­ically injured Ahmad was shifted to Queen Elizabeth Hospital Bir­mingham, London by the govern­ment on February 12, 2015.

The government had also pro­vided Rs30.6 million to his father for abroad treatment of his son.

Despite the passing of nine years of the tragic incident, the memory of this horrific bloodshed is still fresh in the minds of every Paki­stan and their sacrifices will al­ways be remembered in the coun­try with golden words.