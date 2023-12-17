Sunday, December 17, 2023
CONNECT WITH US

British warship shoots down suspected attack drone in Red Sea

British warship shoots down suspected attack drone in Red Sea
News Desk
December 17, 2023
International, Newspaper

LONDON  -  A Brit­ish warship has shot down a suspected attack drone in the Red Sea, the defence secretary has said. HMS Diamond, a Type 45 Destroyer, successfully de­stroyed the target on Saturday, Grant Shapps said. The Minis­try of Defence said it was the first time in decades the Roy­al Navy had shot an aerial tar­get in anger. The MoD did not say who was behind the inci­dent, but Yemen’s Houthi reb­els have claimed responsibili­ty for recent attacks in the Red Sea. The Houthis have targeted foreign ships in the area since the start of the Israel-Hamas war. They have declared sup­port for Hamas and have said they were targeting ships trav­elling to Israel. Merchant ship­ping was believed to be the drone’s intended target in Sat­urday’s incident, the defence secretary said. The Red Sea lies between north Africa and the Arabian Peninsula and con­nects the Mediterranean to the Indian Ocean via the Suez Ca­nal. HMS Diamond was sent to the region just two weeks ago “to bolster international efforts to maintain maritime securi­ty”, Mr Shapps said in a state­ment. The defence secretary said the attacks represented “a direct threat to internation­al commerce and maritime se­curity” in the Red Sea. “The UK remains committed to repelling these attacks to protect the free flow of global trade,” he add­ed. Earlier this month, the US military said the Unity Explor­er, sailing under the flag of the Bahamas and owned by a Brit­ish company, was among three commercial vessels targeted in an attack by Iranian-backed Houthi rebels. On Friday, ship­ping company Maersk told all its vessels planning to pass through the Bab el-Mandeb Strait in the Red Sea to “pause their journey until further no­tice” after a missile attack on a Liberian-flagged cargo ship.

Sacrifices of Peshawar APS martyred to be remembered in Pakistan’s history, says AJK PM

Tags:

News Desk

Related News

Top Stories

Latest

Editor's Picks

Columns

ePaper

https://www.nation.com.pk/epaper_image/medium/2023-12-16/Lahore/epaper_img_1702706969.jpg

Blogs

Cartoons

Editorials

Letters

ePaper - Nawaiwaqt

ePaper - Nawaiwaqt

Newsletter Subscription

Latest Highlights

Follow Us

Advertisement

Contact Us

NIPCO House, 4 - Shaharah e Fatima Jinnah,

Lahore, Pakistan

Tel: +92 42 36367580    |     Fax : +92 42 36367005

Nawaiwaqt Group | Copyright © 2023

Powered By Publishrr Logo
play_store apple_itunes

Nawaiwaqt Group | Copyright © 2023