British warship shoots down suspected attack drone in Red Sea

LONDON - A British warship has shot down a suspected attack drone in the Red Sea, the defence secretary has said. HMS Diamond, a Type 45 Destroyer, successfully destroyed the target on Saturday, Grant Shapps said. The Ministry of Defence said it was the first time in decades the Royal Navy had shot an aerial target in anger. The MoD did not say who was behind the incident, but Yemen’s Houthi rebels have claimed responsibility for recent attacks in the Red Sea. The Houthis have targeted foreign ships in the area since the start of the Israel-Hamas war. They have declared support for Hamas and have said they were targeting ships travelling to Israel. Merchant shipping was believed to be the drone’s intended target in Saturday’s incident, the defence secretary said. The Red Sea lies between north Africa and the Arabian Peninsula and connects the Mediterranean to the Indian Ocean via the Suez Canal. HMS Diamond was sent to the region just two weeks ago “to bolster international efforts to maintain maritime security”, Mr Shapps said in a statement. The defence secretary said the attacks represented “a direct threat to international commerce and maritime security” in the Red Sea. “The UK remains committed to repelling these attacks to protect the free flow of global trade,” he added. Earlier this month, the US military said the Unity Explorer, sailing under the flag of the Bahamas and owned by a British company, was among three commercial vessels targeted in an attack by Iranian-backed Houthi rebels. On Friday, shipping company Maersk told all its vessels planning to pass through the Bab el-Mandeb Strait in the Red Sea to “pause their journey until further notice” after a missile attack on a Liberian-flagged cargo ship.