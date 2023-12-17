British warship shoots down suspected attack drone in Red Sea

LONDON - A Brit­ish warship has shot down a suspected attack drone in the Red Sea, the defence secretary has said. HMS Diamond, a Type 45 Destroyer, successfully de­stroyed the target on Saturday, Grant Shapps said. The Minis­try of Defence said it was the first time in decades the Roy­al Navy had shot an aerial tar­get in anger. The MoD did not say who was behind the inci­dent, but Yemen’s Houthi reb­els have claimed responsibili­ty for recent attacks in the Red Sea. The Houthis have targeted foreign ships in the area since the start of the Israel-Hamas war. They have declared sup­port for Hamas and have said they were targeting ships trav­elling to Israel. Merchant ship­ping was believed to be the drone’s intended target in Sat­urday’s incident, the defence secretary said. The Red Sea lies between north Africa and the Arabian Peninsula and con­nects the Mediterranean to the Indian Ocean via the Suez Ca­nal. HMS Diamond was sent to the region just two weeks ago “to bolster international efforts to maintain maritime securi­ty”, Mr Shapps said in a state­ment. The defence secretary said the attacks represented “a direct threat to internation­al commerce and maritime se­curity” in the Red Sea. “The UK remains committed to repelling these attacks to protect the free flow of global trade,” he add­ed. Earlier this month, the US military said the Unity Explor­er, sailing under the flag of the Bahamas and owned by a Brit­ish company, was among three commercial vessels targeted in an attack by Iranian-backed Houthi rebels. On Friday, ship­ping company Maersk told all its vessels planning to pass through the Bab el-Mandeb Strait in the Red Sea to “pause their journey until further no­tice” after a missile attack on a Liberian-flagged cargo ship.