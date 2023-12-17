Sunday, December 17, 2023
Caretaker CM KP announces to establish Quantum Valley in Abbottabad, Haripur

Web Desk
10:52 AM | December 17, 2023
National

Caretaker Chief Minister Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Syed Arshad Hussain Shah has announced to establish Quantum Valley in Abbottabad and Haripur districts on the pattern of Silicon Valley in California to impart training and education in the field of Information & Communication Technology.

He made the announcement at the inauguration ceremonies held at Haripur University, and Abbottabad University.

The Chief Minister asked the Higher Education Institutes to transform their education and training according to needs of the market.

