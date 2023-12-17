Christmas is festival of happiness: Senator

LAHORE - Senator of Pakistan Muslim League- Nawaz, Kamran Michael on Saturday said that Christmas is a festival of hap­piness in which everybody’s participa­tion makes this pleasure dual. He ex­pressed these views while speaking as a special guest at the Christmas cake-cutting ceremony organized by Pastor Naeem Bhatti. The senator urged the Christmas community to remember the poor and deserving brothers in the joy of Christmas. Michael further said that the PML-N will sweep the upcoming general elections in the entire country as the PML-N believes in the politics of service. In the ceremony, Vice Presi­dent Muslim League-N Minority Wing Pakistan Johnson Simon, Vice Presi­dent Muslim League-N Minority Wing Punjab Khuram Gul, Deputy Coordina­tor Minority Wing Rawalpindi Division Nadeem Khokhar, Senior Vice Presi­dent Rawalpindi Raja Habib, Pastor Rahat Gill, Pastor Nawaz Bhatti, Pastor Emmanuel, Pastor Javed George, Pas­tor Khurram and others participated. Meanwhile, Rawalpindi police in an ac­tion against suspected drug peddlers, bootleggers, illegal weapon holders, and other lawbreakers here on Satur­day arrested 15 accused besides recov­ering over seven kg charras, 30 liters liquor, four 30 bore pistols, a 9 mm pis­tol, ammunition, and other items from their possession. A police spokesperson said that Gujar Khan police held Nav­eed for having three kg charras while Sadiqabad police rounded up Jahanzaib for possessing 1450 grams charras. Saddar Wah police rounded up Noor Rehman with 1400 grams of charras. Similarly, Bani, Wah Cantt, Rattaamral, and Civil Lines police arrested Rafique, Umair, Amir, and others and recovered over 1760 grams of charras from their possession. Airport, Sadiqabad, Nas­eerabad, and Bani police in their ongo­ing operations against bootleggers and illegal weapon holders managed to net eight accused namely Aftab, Aqib, Ka­mran, Sohaib, and others, and recov­ered 30 liters of liquor, four 30-bore pistols, a 9 mm pistol, ammunition and other items from their possession. The spokesman further informed that New Town police managed to nab a dacoit namely Muhammad Ibrahim and re­covered Rs 800,000 cash snatched at gunpoint from a citizen.