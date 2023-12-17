CM inspects healthcare facilities, road projects

LAHORE - Punjab Caretaker Chief Minister Mohsin Naqvi conducted a comprehensive late-night inspec­tion, visiting Children’s Hospital, Gen­eral Hospital, Service Center, and Band Road, dedicating four and a half hours to reviewing ongoing projects and ser­vices. The Chief Minister, during the visit, emphasized the underground fitting of the biogas pipe and directed the re-insulation of the AC plant, said a handout issued here on Saturday. CM Naqvi meticulously inspected various departments at Children’s Hospital, in­cluding radiology, medical emergency, and OPD. He also toured the cancer ward, dental ward, and operation the­atre. Expressing compassion, the Chief Minister consoled the mother of little Abu Bakr, who was admitted due to kidney failure. The chief minister con­tinued his visit at General Hospital, inspecting the emergency ward under completion and assessing the qual­ity of the ongoing upgradation. Sub­sequently, he promptly reached the Liberty Service Center, interacting with citizens present there and encourag­ing those without licences to obtain proper documentation. Notably, CM Naqvi observed a noticeable reduction in the influx of citizens at the Liberty Service Center. During the visit, it was revealed that several citizens had been driving without licences for an extend­ed period. The Chief Minister urged citizens to acquire licences and learner permits. Further, the CM reviewed the ‘Band Road Controlled Access’ project, receiving a briefing from the DG LDA at the site office. He inspected the entire route and, noting the need for internal and external ramps at Sagian, promptly called for a detailed plan.