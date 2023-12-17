CM pays tribute to APS martyrs

LAHORE - Punjab Caretaker Chief Minister Mohsin Naqvi, in his message on the anniversary of the martyrs of Army Public School Peshawar, affirmed that the significance of December 16 will forever evoke the memory of the profound sacrifices made by the martyrs. The Chief Minister emphasized that the nation would remain eternally indebted to the sacrifices of the children and teachers of Army Public School. He acknowledged that these young souls inscribed the history of a secure Pakistan with their precious blood, laying the foundation for a peaceful nation. Highlighting the poignant contribution of the little children who offered their lives for a noble cause, Chief Minister Mohsin Naqvi underscored that the martyrs of APS played a pivotal role in uniting the Pakistani nation against terrorism. He credited the great sacrifices for inspiring unprecedented unity and consensus throughout the nation’s fight against terrorism. The Chief Minister expressed that the unparalleled courage and determination drawn from the sacrifices of the martyred children led to the defeat of the brutal enemy, transforming Pakistan into a cradle of peace.