CM pays tribute to APS martyrs

LAHORE - Punjab Caretaker Chief Minis­ter Mohsin Naqvi, in his mes­sage on the anniversary of the martyrs of Army Public School Peshawar, affirmed that the sig­nificance of December 16 will forever evoke the memory of the profound sacrifices made by the martyrs. The Chief Min­ister emphasized that the na­tion would remain eternally indebted to the sacrifices of the children and teachers of Army Public School. He ac­knowledged that these young souls inscribed the history of a secure Pakistan with their precious blood, laying the foun­dation for a peaceful nation. Highlighting the poignant con­tribution of the little children who offered their lives for a no­ble cause, Chief Minister Moh­sin Naqvi underscored that the martyrs of APS played a pivotal role in uniting the Pakistani nation against terrorism. He credited the great sacrifices for inspiring unprecedented unity and consensus through­out the nation’s fight against terrorism. The Chief Minister expressed that the unparal­leled courage and determina­tion drawn from the sacrifices of the martyred children led to the defeat of the brutal enemy, transforming Pakistan into a cradle of peace.