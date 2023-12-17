Commissioner inspects PIC revamping

LAHORE - Lahore Divisional Commissioner Muhammad Ali Randhawa under­took an early morning visit to the Punjab Institute of Cardiology (PIC) to assess the progress of the ongo­ing revamping initiatives. Following the directives of the Caretaker Chief Minister Punjab, the commissioner reviewed the development and up-gradation process within the hospi­tal premises, particularly focusing on the traffic revamping in the under-construction block of PIC. During the inspection, the commissioner high­lighted the significance of providing swift access to ambulances by ad­dressing containment issues in front of the emergency section. Emphasiz­ing PIC’s status as the largest cardiac center in Punjab, he noted the essen­tial facilities being provided to pa­tients. Randhawa announced plans for transforming the area previously occupied by cafeteria into a more extensive and improved facility. The primary goal of the traffic plan of PIC is to streamline incoming and outgo­ing traffic outside the emergency, ensuring zero hindrance for patients and ambulances. The commissioner received briefings from officers on progress, including plantation and other activities near the emergency block. Commissioner Randhawa personally inspected vehicle entry and exit points, walking through the PIC emergency. He also reviewed developmental works in various sec­tions of the hospital. In a directive, he called for an immediate enhance­ment of the parking system, with the assistance of a parking company. He assured that all resources are be­ing mobilized to make PIC the best hospital in every aspect, ensuring top-notch facilities for patients. The event was attended by officers from the District Administration, PHA, LDA, and LWMC.