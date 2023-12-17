Sunday, December 17, 2023
Court absconder arrested

Our Staff Reporter
December 17, 2023
MULTAN  -  Police claimed to have arrested a court abscond­er who was convicted of 25 years in a drug case here on Saturday.

According to a spokesperson for police, SHO Chahliek police station Hammad-ul-Hassan Bodla along with his team arrested a court absconder named Falak Sher during snap checking who was convicted of 25 years in a drug case.

The criminal was arrested in 2006 by Muzaffar­abad police in a drug case and was sentenced to 25 years imprisonment in 2016 and he was ab­sconding since then and wanted to police. The ar­rested accused was handed over to Muzaffarabad police for further action.

