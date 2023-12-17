Sunday, December 17, 2023
Cricket renaissance

As a passionate supporter of Pakistani cricket, I am writing to share my reflections on our na­tional team’s recent performance in the World Cup and suggest strat­egies to enhance their capabilities for future success.

While the recent tournament may not have yielded the desired out­come, it provides an opportunity for reflection and improvement. It is crucial to focus on areas that require attention to bolster the team’s per­formance. I firmly believe that, with strategic planning, investment in talent development, and a compre­hensive approach to team dynam­ics, our national team can achieve greater success on the internation­al stage. I remain optimistic that our national team will emerge stronger and continue to make us proud in future tournaments.

MAIMOONA IMRAN,

Rawalpindi.

