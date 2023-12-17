Criminals held with weapons

SIALKOT - Sialkot police claimed to have arrested six accused with illicit weapons, here on Saturday. According to police spokesperson, on the direction of District Po­lice Officer (DPO) Sialkot Muhammad Hasan Iqbal, the police has launched a crackdown against the criminal. During the search, four Kalashnikovs, one 222-rifle, one 9mm pis­tol with several bullets and magazines, one Hilux Vigo and one car were recovered from the possessions of the accused. Police have ar­rested the accused namely as Chaudhry Bilal Hussain, Muhammad Ilyas, Waqas Ahmed, Muhammad Sajid, Muhammad Asim and Ju­naid. Further investigation was underway.