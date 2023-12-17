Sunday, December 17, 2023
CONNECT WITH US

Criminals held with weapons

Staff Reporter
December 17, 2023
Regional, Multan, Newspaper

SIALKOT   -   Sialkot police claimed to have arrested six accused with illicit weapons, here on Saturday. According to police spokesperson, on the direction of District Po­lice Officer (DPO) Sialkot Muhammad Hasan Iqbal, the police has launched a crackdown against the criminal. During the search, four Kalashnikovs, one 222-rifle, one 9mm pis­tol with several bullets and magazines, one Hilux Vigo and one car were recovered from the possessions of the accused. Police have ar­rested the accused namely as Chaudhry Bilal Hussain, Muhammad Ilyas, Waqas Ahmed, Muhammad Sajid, Muhammad Asim and Ju­naid. Further investigation was underway.

Tags:

Staff Reporter

Related News

Top Stories

Latest

Editor's Picks

Columns

ePaper

https://www.nation.com.pk/epaper_image/medium/2023-12-16/Lahore/epaper_img_1702706969.jpg

Blogs

Cartoons

Editorials

Letters

ePaper - Nawaiwaqt

ePaper - Nawaiwaqt

Newsletter Subscription

Latest Highlights

Follow Us

Advertisement

Contact Us

NIPCO House, 4 - Shaharah e Fatima Jinnah,

Lahore, Pakistan

Tel: +92 42 36367580    |     Fax : +92 42 36367005

Nawaiwaqt Group | Copyright © 2023

Powered By Publishrr Logo
play_store apple_itunes

Nawaiwaqt Group | Copyright © 2023