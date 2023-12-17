CTD conducts search operation in Bhara Kahu

ISLAMABAD-The Islamabad Capital Police Counter Terrorism Department (CTD) conducted a search and combing operation at Bhara Kahu police station jurisdiction, a public relations officer said on Saturday. He said that, following the special directives of Islamabad Capital City Police Officer (ICCPO) Dr. Akbar Nasir Khan, the search and combing operations are being conducted in different areas of the city, to ensure the safety and security of the Islamabad citizens.

Following these directives, a search and combing operation was conducted in different areas of Bhara Kahu police stations jurisdiction by CTD and local police teams under the supervision of SP CTD.

During the search and combing operation 77 houses, 14 motorcycles and 3 Motor vehicles were thoroughly checked, while one suspicious person and one motorcycle were shifted to Police Station. ICCPO Dr. Akbar Nasir Khan said that the purpose of the search and combing operations is to heighten the security in the Federal Capital.

All zonal officers are directed to continue these operations in their respective areas. Citizens are also requested to cooperate with police during the checking.