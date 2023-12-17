DCs asked to solve farmers’ problems

KARACHI-Caretaker Sindh Chief Minister Justice (retired) Maqbool Baqar instructed all deputy commissioners to address farmers’ concerns about fair distribution of fertiliser in the province, and prevention of hoarding or sale of the farm input at above government-fixed prices. In a letter to the DCs, the chief minister directed the officers to take action, pay close attention to their designated areas of responsibility and ensure that the distribution of fertiliser was adequately monitored and managed. He instructed the DCs to take certain steps to prevent hoarding and black marketing and asked them to conduct thorough inspections to identify and then take strict action against dealers and shops involved in hoarding or black marketing of fertiliser, compile taluka-wise details of the number of fertiliser dealers or shops and the current stock of the farm input available in each shop.