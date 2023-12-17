Digital integrity

Every citizen has a responsibility to respect all members of soci­ety, adhere to the laws, and refrain from engaging in plagiarism—a se­rious offence involving the act of presenting someone else’s work as one’s own. Software privacy per­tains to the illegal reproduction of licensed software for personal use, distribution, or sale. The repercus­sions of violating copyright and en­gaging in software theft include le­gal consequences.

Maintaining digital civility, fol­lowing internet ethics, avoiding im­proper use of computer resources, and utilising computers for legiti­mate work are essential practices. Similar to interactions with family and friends, it’s imperative to rec­ognize that cybercriminals exploit networks to access personal infor­mation through methods like pass­word tracking. Applying the basic rules governing legality in daily life is equally relevant in cyberspace.

HAJIRA BATOOL,

Rawalpindi.