Digital integrity

Every citizen has a responsibility to respect all members of society, adhere to the laws, and refrain from engaging in plagiarism—a serious offence involving the act of presenting someone else’s work as one’s own. Software privacy pertains to the illegal reproduction of licensed software for personal use, distribution, or sale. The repercussions of violating copyright and engaging in software theft include legal consequences.
Maintaining digital civility, following internet ethics, avoiding improper use of computer resources, and utilising computers for legitimate work are essential practices. Similar to interactions with family and friends, it’s imperative to recognize that cybercriminals exploit networks to access personal information through methods like password tracking. Applying the basic rules governing legality in daily life is equally relevant in cyberspace.
HAJIRA BATOOL,
Rawalpindi.