ISLAMABAD - Afghanistan’s Charge de Affairs in Islamabad Sardar Shakib Ahmad has officially presented the invitation to Maulana Fazl ur Rehman to visit Ka­bul on behalf of Afghan Interim Government on Saturday at his residence in Islamabad.

Reportedly, JUI-F leadership had presented themselves to break the ice between Kabul and Is­lamabad and talk to the Tehrik-e-Taliban Pakistan (TTP) whose leadership had also been contacted by the religio-political party.