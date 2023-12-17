FCCI stresses planning to solve poultry sector problems

FAISALABAD-Faisalabad Chamber of Commerce & Industry (FCCI) Senior Vice President Dr Sajjad Arshad said on Saturday comprehensive planning was crucial to solve problems being faced by the poultry sector.

Addressing the first meeting of FCCI Standing Committee on Poultry, he said he tried his level best to get agriculture tariff for the poultry sector, but now they must file a petition to get justice from the judiciary. He said poultry was an integral part of agriculture, but the government was not ready to accept its due status. He mentioned drastic reduction in the prices of ingredients used for poultry feed. He lamented that the prices of poultry feed and vaccine had not been reduced proportionately and in this connection, we must make concerted efforts by involving all stakeholders. He stressed the need for mutual consultation to fix the poultry rates and said that farmers should sell out their birds of 2.5 kg weight. He said that steps should also be taken to discourage the brokers who are eroding the financial strength of the poultry sector.

He assured that the problems identified by the standing committee would be resolved at the highest level. He also introduced FCCI and said that maximum farmers should get its membership to enhance their strength at this vocal platform of the business community. Rana Saleem Akhtar, Convener FCCI Standing Committee, assured that a dedicated WhatsApp group of farmers would be established to ensure their connectivity. He also endorsed the idea that the rate committee should fix rates by calculating the distance of Toba Tek Singh and Pir Mahal. He said that another meeting of the standing committee would be convened very soon to create much needed harmony among the farmers. Mian Imran, Chairman Poultry Association Punjab, said that a provincial level committee would be constituted by including representatives of farmers from 36 districts of Punjab. He also explained in detail the problems confronted by the poultry farmers and said that efforts would be initiated in collaboration with FCCI.