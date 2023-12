The central election board of Jamiat Ulema-e-Islam-Fazl (JUI-F) will hold a meeting tomorrow to finalize its candidate for the upcoming general elections.

The meeting will be chaired by JUI-F chief Maulana Fazlur Rehman in Islamabad.

The final decision of the candidates for national and the provincial assemblies will be made in the meeting.

As per the spokesperson for JUI-F, final lists of the candidate would be issued after the meeting.