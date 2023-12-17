FM urges UN to ensure implementation of resolutions on Kashmir

Caretaker Foreign Minister Jalil Abbas Jilani has called on the UN Security Council to ensure full implementation of its resolutions on Jammu and Kashmir dispute.

According to a press release of the Foreign Office, the Foreign Minister in his letters to the leadership of the United Nations, Organization of Islamic Cooperation and the European Union has invited their attention to the illegality of the recent judgment by the Supreme Court of India on the status of Indian Illegally Occupied Jammu and Kashmir.

The Foreign Minister also called on the international organizations to urge India to end the grave and systematic human rights violations in IIOJK and to reverse all its illegal and unilateral actions undertaken since 5 August 2019.

In these letters, the Foreign Minister underscored that under international law, domestic legislation and judicial verdicts cannot be invoked to determine the final status of an internationally-recognized disputed territory.

He also condemned the unlawful measures of the Indian authorities to consolidate their occupation of IIOJK and persistent suppression of the rights of the people of Jammu and Kashmir.

He said India's illegal and unilateral actions of 5 August 2019, and a series of subsequent steps, are aimed at altering the demographic structure and political landscape of IIOJK.

The clear goal of these unlawful steps is to convert Kashmiris into a disempowered community in their own land.

Foreign Minister Jilani Abbas Jilani has termed the recent judgment of the Supreme Court of India, a breach of international law and relevant UN Security Council resolutions.