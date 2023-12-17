Sunday, December 17, 2023
FM writes to global forums against Indian SC judgement on IIOJK

FM writes to global forums against Indian SC judgement on IIOJK
MATEEN HAIDER
December 17, 2023
ISLAMABAD  -  Foreign Minister Jalil Abbas Jilani has ad­dressed letters to the leadership of the Unit­ed Nations, Organization of Islamic Cooper­ation and the European Union, inviting their attention to the illegality of the recent judg­ment by the Supreme Court of India on the status of Indian Illegally Occupied Jammu and Kashmir (IIOJK). In these letters, the foreign minister has underscored that un­der international law, domestic legislation and judicial verdicts cannot be invoked to determine the final status of an internation­ally -recognised disputed territory. 

The foreign minister has condemned the unlawful measures of the Indian authori­ties to consolidate their occupation of IIOJK and persistent suppression of the rights of the people of Jammu and Kashmir. India’s illegal and unilateral actions of 5 August 2019, and a series of subsequent steps, are aimed at altering the demographic struc­ture and political landscape of IIOJK. The clear goal of these unlawful steps is to con­vert Kashmiris into a disempowered com­munity in their own land.

Foreign Minister Jilani has termed the re­cent judgment of the Supreme Court of India, a breach of international law and relevant UN Security Council resolutions, especially Resolution 122 (1957). This endorsement of India’s unlawful measures cannot over­ride the provisions and prescriptions of the UN Security Council as contained in its reso­lutions on Jammu and Kashmir. 

The Foreign Minister has called on the UN Security Council to ensure full imple­mentation of its resolutions on Jammu and Kashmir dispute; and to urge India to end the grave and systematic human rights vio­lations in IIOJK and to reverse all its illegal and unilateral actions in IIOJK undertaken since 5 August 2019.

