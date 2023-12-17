FM writes to global forums against Indian SC judgement on IIOJK

ISLAMABAD - Foreign Minister Jalil Abbas Jilani has ad­dressed letters to the leadership of the Unit­ed Nations, Organization of Islamic Cooper­ation and the European Union, inviting their attention to the illegality of the recent judg­ment by the Supreme Court of India on the status of Indian Illegally Occupied Jammu and Kashmir (IIOJK). In these letters, the foreign minister has underscored that un­der international law, domestic legislation and judicial verdicts cannot be invoked to determine the final status of an internation­ally -recognised disputed territory.

The foreign minister has condemned the unlawful measures of the Indian authori­ties to consolidate their occupation of IIOJK and persistent suppression of the rights of the people of Jammu and Kashmir. India’s illegal and unilateral actions of 5 August 2019, and a series of subsequent steps, are aimed at altering the demographic struc­ture and political landscape of IIOJK. The clear goal of these unlawful steps is to con­vert Kashmiris into a disempowered com­munity in their own land.

Foreign Minister Jilani has termed the re­cent judgment of the Supreme Court of India, a breach of international law and relevant UN Security Council resolutions, especially Resolution 122 (1957). This endorsement of India’s unlawful measures cannot over­ride the provisions and prescriptions of the UN Security Council as contained in its reso­lutions on Jammu and Kashmir.

The Foreign Minister has called on the UN Security Council to ensure full imple­mentation of its resolutions on Jammu and Kashmir dispute; and to urge India to end the grave and systematic human rights vio­lations in IIOJK and to reverse all its illegal and unilateral actions in IIOJK undertaken since 5 August 2019.