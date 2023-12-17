Handball trials begin under PM Youth Talent Hunt Program in Mardan 

PESHAWAR - The Handball trials of the Prime Minister Youth Talent Hunt Program got under way under the aegis of Direc­torate of Sports University of Peshawar at Govern­ment Post Graduate Col­lege for Boys Mardan, here Saturday. Large number of players age between 15- 25 year of age turned up for the trials part of the Prime Minister Talent Hunt Youth Handball League in the main indoor hall of the Government Post Graduate College for Boys. Principal Post Graduate College Mar­dan Abrar Akhunzada for­mally inaugurated the tri­als. Deputy Director (DD) of Sports Higher Education Department, KP and for­mer international handball player Arshad Hussain, in­ternational player of Paki­stan Handball and brand ambassador of KP Handball League Hazrat Hussain, Di­rector of Distance Educa­tion System Dr Noorzada and other important per­sonalities were present. Dr Noor Zada said that the tri­als in other regional head­quarters including Swat, Bannu, Kohat Hazara and Peshawar would be orga­nized in different dates and the players of hand­ball from all across Khyber Pakhtunkhwa (KP) would get ample opportunities to come up and be part of the trials and play the League round event.