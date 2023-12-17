Handball trials begin under PM Youth Talent Hunt Program in Mardan 

PESHAWAR - The Handball trials of the Prime Minister Youth Talent Hunt Program got under way under the aegis of Directorate of Sports University of Peshawar at Government Post Graduate College for Boys Mardan, here Saturday. Large number of players age between 15- 25 year of age turned up for the trials part of the Prime Minister Talent Hunt Youth Handball League in the main indoor hall of the Government Post Graduate College for Boys. Principal Post Graduate College Mardan Abrar Akhunzada formally inaugurated the trials. Deputy Director (DD) of Sports Higher Education Department, KP and former international handball player Arshad Hussain, international player of Pakistan Handball and brand ambassador of KP Handball League Hazrat Hussain, Director of Distance Education System Dr Noorzada and other important personalities were present. Dr Noor Zada said that the trials in other regional headquarters including Swat, Bannu, Kohat Hazara and Peshawar would be organized in different dates and the players of handball from all across Khyber Pakhtunkhwa (KP) would get ample opportunities to come up and be part of the trials and play the League round event.