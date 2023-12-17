Historic Vatican fraud trial to deliver its verdict

VATICAN CITY - A Vatican court delivers its verdict on Saturday in a historic trial focused on an opaque London property deal, with a once-powerful cardinal among 10 defendants facing jail for alleged financial crimes. Angelo Becciu, 75, a former advisor to Pope Francis who was once considered a papal contender himself, is the most senior clergyman in the Catholic Church to face a Vatican criminal court. He and nine other defendants, including financiers, lawyers and ex-Vatican employees, are facing a string of accusations, from fraud, embezzlement and money laundering to extortion, corruption and abuse of office. They all deny the charges. At the heart of the trial is the 350-million-euro ($380-million) purchase of a luxury property in London, as part of an investment that began in 2014 and ended up costing the Vatican tens of millions of euros (dollars). The trial, which began in July 2021, has shone a light on the Holy See’s murky finances, which Pope Francis has sought to clean up since taking the helm of the Catholic Church in March 2013. It is also a test of his reforms. Just weeks before the trial, Francis gave the Vatican’s civilian courts the power to try cardinals and bishops, where previously they were judged by a court presided over by cardinals. Prosecutor Alessandro Diddi has requested seven years and three months in jail for Becciu, and between almost four and 13 years for the others.