Sunday, December 17, 2023
Historic Vatican fraud trial to deliver its verdict
December 17, 2023
International, Newspaper

VATICAN CITY  -  A Vatican court delivers its ver­dict on Saturday in a histor­ic trial focused on an opaque London property deal, with a once-powerful cardinal among 10 defendants facing jail for al­leged financial crimes. Ange­lo Becciu, 75, a former advisor to Pope Francis who was once considered a papal contender himself, is the most senior cler­gyman in the Catholic Church to face a Vatican criminal court. He and nine other defendants, including financiers, lawyers and ex-Vatican employees, are facing a string of accusations, from fraud, embezzlement and money laundering to extortion, corruption and abuse of of­fice. They all deny the charges. At the heart of the trial is the 350-million-euro ($380-mil­lion) purchase of a luxury prop­erty in London, as part of an in­vestment that began in 2014 and ended up costing the Vat­ican tens of millions of euros (dollars). The trial, which be­gan in July 2021, has shone a light on the Holy See’s murky fi­nances, which Pope Francis has sought to clean up since taking the helm of the Catholic Church in March 2013. It is also a test of his reforms. Just weeks be­fore the trial, Francis gave the Vatican’s civilian courts the power to try cardinals and bishops, where previously they were judged by a court presided over by cardinals. Prosecutor Alessandro Diddi has requested seven years and three months in jail for Becciu, and between almost four and 13 years for the others.

