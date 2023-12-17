Homage paid to Dr N.A Baloch on 106th birthday anniversary

HYDERABAD-The birthday of eminent intellectual, scholar, Researcher, Historian, folk literature and linguistic expert Dr. Nabi Bux Khan Baloch was celebrated here on Saturday. The session started with the Waai of Shah Abdul Latif which was narrated by Rahat Burdi and later the launching of the book “ leaders of Sindhi Poetry” and the 2024 calendar was also held. Director Dr. Baloch Chair Dr. Fayaz Latif addressing the event said that the work of Dr. Baloch was multi-dimensional and vast and Nabi Bux Baloch was among those 6 personalities who have made remarkable literary contribution in the construction of the new Sindh. Grandson of Dr. N.A Baloch Dr, Muhammad Imran sharing memories of childhood said that Grand father used to think about minor things and I learned a lot from him. Dr. Altaf jokhio said that talking about Nabi Bux Baloch was not easy for which big references were needed to eulogize his literary contribution as he in his capacity has worked like an institution. Eminent writer Murtzaz Siyal said that ages were needed to read and understand the literary work of Dr. Nabi Bux Baloch. Chief guest Dr. Abdul Majeed Chandio said that Dr Baloch worked with constancy and persistence.