Hostages shot dead by Israel army were waving white flags

TEL AVIV/GAZA - Three Israeli hostages mistakenly killed by Israeli soldiers in Gaza were shot dead while holding a white cloth, an Israeli military offi­cial says. The official said the case was “against our rules of engagement” and an investigation was happening at the “highest level”. The hostages - Yotam Haim, 28, Samer Talalka, 22, and Alon Shamriz, 26 - were killed in Shejaiya on Friday. Israeli troops have been facing stiff resistance in the area near Gaza City. The case will add pressure on Israeli au­thorities to reach a deal for the release of captives who remain in Gaza.

Dec 16 (AFP/APP):The Israeli army was on Saturday investigating the kill­ing of three hostages which it said had been mistakenly identified as a threat by soldiers, an incident that sparked protests in Tel Aviv. The military said Yotam Haim, Alon Shamriz and Samer El-Talalqa -- all in their 20s -- were shot during operations in Gaza City. They were among about 250 people tak­en hostage during Hamas’s October 7 attacks in Israel, which killed around 1,140 people, mostly civilians, accord­ing to Israeli figures. Vowing to destroy Hamas and bring back the hostages, Israel launched a massive military of­fensive against the Palestinian Isla­mist movement that has left much of the Gaza Strip in ruins. The Hamas-run territory’s health ministry says the war has killed at least18,800 people, most­ly women and children.

Army spokesman Daniel Hagari said that during fighting in Shejaiya district of Gaza City, troops “mistakenly iden­tified three Israeli hostages as a threat and as a result, fired toward them and the hostages were killed”.

The military said later it had started “reviewing the incident” and that “im­mediate lessons from the event have been learned” and passed on to all troops on the ground. Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu described their deaths as an “unbearable tragedy”.

Hundreds of people later gathered outside the defence ministry in Tel Aviv to call on Netanyahu’s government to secure the release of 129 hostages still held in the Hamas-ruled Gaza Strip.

“I am dying of fear,” said Merav Svirsky, sister of Hamas-held hostage Itay Svirsky. “We demand a deal now.”

In November, a one-week truce saw more than 100 hostages freed in ex­change for Palestinians held in Israeli jails, but fighting has since resumed. The hostages’ deaths have heightened already fierce scrutiny of how Israel is conduct­ing its ground and air assault in Gaza. The White House, which provides billions of dollars in military aid to Israel, has voiced growing concern over mounting civilian deaths. “I want them to be focused on how to save civilian lives -- not stop going after Hamas, but be more careful,” said US President Joe Biden this week.

News platform Axios said the direc­tor of Israeli intelligence agency Mos­sad, David Barnea, was due to meet this weekend in an unspecified location in Europe with Qatari Prime Minister Sheikh Mohammed bin Abdulrahman Al Thani. Axios said the officials would dis­cuss resuming negotiations for a deal to secure the release of the remaining hos­tages. In Gaza, fierce fighting continued. The Israeli army said Saturday it had raided two schools in Gaza City saying they were Hamas hiding place.

TV network Al Jazeera said Friday that one of its journalists, Samer Abu­daqa, had been killed and another, Wael Dahdouh, wounded by “shrapnel from an Israeli missile attack” in Khan Yunis.

“He died hungry, they died with noth­ing to eat, with hunger. Oh my darling,” said his grieving mother, Umm Maher.

More than 60 journalists and me­dia staff have died since the war be­gan, according to the Committee to Pro­tect Journalists. “We were reporting, we were filming, we had finished and we were with the civil defence, but when we were on the way back, they hit us with a missile,” said Dahdouh, who lost his wife, two children and grandchild earli­er in the war. In the face of growing in­ternational pressure, Israel announced a “temporary measure” allowing aid to be delivered directly to Gaza through the Kerem Shalom border crossing.

Since the war began, a trickle of aid has squeezed into Gaza through the Ra­fah crossing with Egypt. Aid agencies have said the volume is nothing like enough to help the estimated 1.9 mil­lion Gazans displaced by the war.

A World Health Organization repre­sentative said it was “very good news”.

US National Security Advisor Jake Sul­livan met Palestinian president Mah­mud Abbas in Ramallah on Friday.

Abbas said Gaza must remain an “in­tegral part” of a future Palestinian state.

But Abbas’s Palestinian Authority (PA), which has partial administrative control in the West Bank only, is deep­ly unpopular with Palestinians and has been further weakened by the war.

Washington still hopes the PA can re­sume control of Gaza as part of a re­newed push for a two-state solution to the Israeli-Palestinian conflict -- a solu­tion that Netanyahu has resolutely op­posed. The conflict has appeared to push any peace deal further out of view.

Multiple Western governments issued a joint statement demanding that Isra­el “take concrete steps to halt unprec­edented violence by Israeli settlers” in the West Bank. More than 280 Pales­tinians have been killed by Israeli forc­es or settlers in the West Bank since the war in Gaza erupted. Israel’s police force said it had suspended several officers af­ter they severely assaulted a journalist for Turkish news agency Anadolu as he was trying to take photos of Palestinians praying in annexed east Jerusalem.

The war continues to be felt across the Middle East, with Yemen witness­ing a vast protest in solidarity with Gaza on Friday. Global shipping lines Maersk and Hapag-Lloyd announced they were halting voyages through the Red Sea following attacks on vessels by Yemeni rebels allied with Hamas. Yemen’s Huthi rebels struck a cargo ship in the Red Sea on Friday, causing a fire on deck, the latest in a spate of near-daily attacks in the commercially vital waterway.