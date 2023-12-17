Humayun Akhtar parts ways with PTI, joins IPP

LAHORE - Former Federal Minister Humayun Akhtar on Saturday parts ways with Pakistan Teh­reek Insaf’s and has joined the Istehkam-e-Pakistan Party (IPP). Akhtar has been entrusted with the position ofsenior vice president of (IPP). Humayun Akhtar Khan met Patron Chief of IPP Jahangir Khan Tareen and President Abdul Aleem Khan and joined IPP expressing full confidence in both leaders.Abdul Aleem Khan and Ja­hangir Tareen welcomed Humayun Akhtar and equipped him with IPP party muffler.Matters were settled with Humayun Akhtar of the IPP leadership, after which the for­mer federal minister decided to join the IPP. While holding a press conference with IPP leaders in Lahore, Humayun Akhtar said that all comrades are coming together again to bring Pakistan back on track, regretting the bodies of martyrs were desecrated on May 9, which we strongly condemn. Akhtar assert­ed that he distanced himself from PTI post May 9 attacks. He said that poverty, inflation, unemployment are main problems faced by Pakistan today, adding IPP will free the coun­try from the chains of poverty.Our mission is to bring Pakistan out of crisis, he added. IPP Patron-in-Chief Jahangir Tareenexpressed great pleasure on Akhtar’s signing to the part and said that it is a pleasure that senior political figure Humayun Akhtar joined IPP, announcing Akhtar will be the senior vice president of the party. Commenting on level playing for all political forces Tareen said that no political party is being suppressed, adding political dialogue with political rivals is an integral part of politics and no party is being put ahead or behind for the election. There is an election atmosphere prevail­ing in the country and the main focus of IPP is to contest election first with full effort . Addressing the press conference Abdul Aleem Khan dismissed any specu­lation regarding alliance with PML-N for upcoming general elections and said no alliance have been agreed upon with the Muslim League (N) while negotiations are underway but both sides have not reached a logical conclusion as of yet. Ja­hangir Tareen, Ishaq Khakwani and Aoon Chaudhry met Humayun Akhtar on Friday and invited him to join the party. Post May 9 arson attacks Humayun Akhtar had left Tehreek-e-Insaaf, previously he was part of PML-N and Q-League in the past.