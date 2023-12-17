ICP nab 35 outlaws

ISLAMABAD-The Islamabad Capital Police apprehended 35 outlaws including three professional beggars and 11 absconders from different areas of the city during the last 24 hours and recovered drugs and weapons from their possession, a public relations officer said on Saturday.

He said that, following the special directions of Islamabad Capital City Police Officer (ICCPO) Dr. Akbar Nasir Khan, the Islamabad Capital Police has intensified crackdown against the criminal elements in order to eliminate the crime from the city.

Following these directions, the Aabpara police team arrested an accused namely Gulab Sher and recovered one 9mm pistol from his possession. The Kohsar police team arrested an accused namely Danish and recovered one dagger from his possession. The Karachi Company police team arrested an accused namely Jan Agha and recovered one 30 bore pistol from his possession. The Shalimar police team arrested an accused namely Salman Mujahid and recovered 120 gram heroin from his possession. The Golra police team arrested an accused namely Ahmed Rashid and recovered 650 gram heroin from his possession, while the police team also arrested two accused namely Ghafar Shah and Muhammad Rashid involved in illegally refilling gas cylinders.

Similarly, the Tarnol police team arrested an accused namely Abdul Wali and Muhammad Asif and recovered 2,381 gram heroin from their possession. The Sangjani police team arrested an accused namely Abdul Rehman and recovered 513 gram heroin from his possession, while the police team also arrested two accused namely Habib Ullah and Hamza Ahmed involved in illegally selling petrol. The Sumbal police team arrested an accused namely Hasnain Ali and Muhammad Ehsan and recovered 1,130 gram hashish from their possession. The Industrial Area police team arrested an accused namely Muhib Ullah and recovered 310 gram heroin from his possession.

Furthermore, the Shams Colony police team arrested an accused namely Azaz Ali and recovered one 30 bore pistol from his possession. The Noon police team arrested two accused namely Muhammad Yasir and Shan Nawaz and recovered 420 gram heroin from their possession. The Kirpa police team arrested an accused namely Zain Ali and recovered one 30 bore pistol from his possession, while police team also arrested two accused namely Aqeel Ahmed and Waheed Abbas involved in illegally refilling gas cylinders.

Cases have been registered against the nabbed accused and further investigation is underway. During the ongoing crackdown against professional beggars, court absconders and proclaimed offenders, the Islamabad Capital Police arrested three professional baggers and 11 absconders. ICCPO Dr. Akbar Nasir Khan directed the police officials to further intensify the crackdown against the criminal elements. “Safety and security of the citizens is our foremost priority and no laxity will be tolerated in this regard,” he maintained.