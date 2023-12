IESCO issues power suspension programme

ISLAMABAD-Islamabad Electric Supply Company (IESCO) on Saturday issued a power suspension programme for Sunday for various areas of its region due to necessary maintenance and routine development work.

According to the IESCO Spokesman, the power supply of different feeders and grid stations would remain suspended for the period from 09:00 AM to 04:00 PM, GSO Circle, F-6/2, PM Secretariat, CBR, PM Staff Colony, Blue Area, OGDC, Quaid-e-Azam University, Saudi Embassy, Residential Saudi Embassy, Taxila, Sher Shah Suri, Haru, Bohi Ghar, BOC, HMC-3, R/Polk, Salar Gah, SSD Wah, Engineering University, Ghori, Nawaz Shaheed, Nisar Shaheed, Museum, Margella. , MMC Road, HMC-3, Labor Complex Feeders, From 07:00 AM to 06:00 PM, Kalial, Shahpur, Adiala, Khasala, Humayun, Dhok Noor, Gulshanabad, 502 Workshop, Adiala Jail, Shaheken, Defense Road, Askari. 14, PGHS, Klarkahar, Khairpur, Miani, Padrar, Manara, Istiqlal Camp, PAF Feeders, From 02:00 PM to 05:00 PM, Gulberg. 5, 7, 8 & 9, Rezdensha 17, RIU feeders and surrounding areas.