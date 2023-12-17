Iftikhar, Abid Ali, Abbas, Rameez shine on opening day of President’s Trophy

KARACHI - The President’s Trophy Grade-I 2023-24 kicked off at three ven­ues in Karachi. Six departmental sides locked horns on the first day of the first round.

SNGPL, SBP and WAPDA hit the ground running in their re­spective matches as they put on strong performances. SBP’s Mo­hammad Abbas and WAPDA’s Iftikhar Ahmed were in sizzling form as Abbas bagged a six-wicket haul while Iftikhar regis­tered a ton. Iftikhar’s teammate 24-year-old Mohammad Saleem also struck his maiden first-class century and SNGPL’s Abid Ali played a sparkling knock of 90 runs. The first innings were re­stricted to 80 overs for each team as per the tournament rules.

After winning the toss, SNGPL managed a total of 371-7 in the stipulated 80 overs in the first innings as the top four batters returned with half-centuries. Opening batters, Abid Ali (90, 163b, 13x4s) and Sahibzada Farhan (67, 70b, 9x4s, 1x6) put on an opening partnership of 125 runs. Omair Bin Yousuf (56, 83b, 5x4s, 1x6) and Asad Shafiq (81, 85b, 9x4s, 1x6) kept the scoreboard ticking.

Leg-spinner Mohammad Ra­meez Jnr clinched 6-130 in his 24 overs. Ahad Malik was the other successful bowler for Ghani Glass as he struck once to remove Bilawal Bhatti. Ghani Glass will begin the second day with opening batters Farhan Sarfraz and Shahbaz Javed on the crease having faced three overs, without scoring any runs, before the close of play on day one.

At the SBP Sports Complex, Pakistan Television (PTV) were bundled out for a paltry 66 in the first session with just two batters managing to get into double figures. Mohammad Ab­bas wreaked havoc on his way to his 44th five-wicket haul in first-class cricket. He returned with figures 6-19. His fellow fast bowlers, Sameen Gul and Mo­hammad Ilyas, played the sup­porting roles; Sameen picked up three and Ilyas took one scalp.

In reply, SBP notched 201-1 till the close of play. Zain Abbas (109 not out, 154b, 13x4s, 3x6s) struck his 10th first-class hundred. Vet­eran batter Umar Amin score­dunbeaten 64 as the duo stitched a 159-run unbeaten partnership. SBP will start day two proceed­ings with 34 overs left in their first innings and nine wickets in the bag. Jahandad Khan managed the solitary SBP wicket.

Khan Research Laboratories’ (KRL) decision to bat first back­fired as WAPDA batters put up a huge first innings total. KRL bowlers struggled to stop the run flow after Mohammad Im­ran struck early. Iftikhar Ahmed slammed the 13th first-class ton (155, 180b, 15x4s, 4x6s) and while Mohammad Saleem hit maiden first-class ton (117, 221b, 12x4s) as WAPDA notched 322-6 in the allotted 80 overs. Imran bagged three wickets in to­tal while Kashif Ali, Mohammad Amir Khan and Shayan Sheikh got one each. KRL will start day two at 23-0 as opening batters Abdul Faseeh (12*, 22b, 2x4s) and Imran Dogar (10*, 27b, 1x4) cautiously saw off the eight overs at close of play on day one.