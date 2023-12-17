Insurance vital for welfare of community, says Dr Arif Alvi

LAHORE - President Dr Arif Alvi has said that insurance is highly important for welfare of the community and hu­manity. He said this while address­ing a seminar on ‘Role of Insurance Ombudsman to Strengthen Busi­ness Sector’, held at Governor’s House, on Saturday. President Alvi said that collective efforts were required to increase quantum of insurance in the country for larger benefit of people. He said that steps had been taken to for­malise insurance for compassion of humans. Insurance was impor­tant in different ways but people did not trust the product, he said and added that there was need to bridge the trust gap. Basic concept behind insurance was community consciousness, he said and added that old age insurance was a state encouraged phenomenon. Dr Arif Alvi said, “Employees Old Age Benefits Institution is a social in­surance institute while Benazir In­come Support Programme is also a financial support scheme.” He said that it was basic function of the government to provide level play­ing field to all segments of society for better development. The presi­dent said that Scandinavian coun­tries get high taxes and give more benefits, adding that if any coun­try follow prejudices, this was not good at all. He said, “Elite exploi­tation and capitalism culture actu­ally create unevenness in society.” He said that world’s few rich peo­ple hold almost 50 per cent wealth of the world. Dr Arif Alvi said our beloved Holy Prophet Hazrat Mu­hammad (Peace Be Upon Him) taught us about the essence be­hind charity and he added that alms-giving was all about compas­sion towards humanity. He said that Islamic laws were community related, adding that Islamic soci­ety was all about living in a society where love and care of each other could be practised. The president said that he used to think that wherever there was a democracy there would be compassion to­wards humanity, but situation in Gaza was totally opposite. He said the world should consider brown and black people equally. Dr Arif Alvi said that it was vital to inform people about Insurance Ombuds­man that it was one stop shop for solution to their problems. He further said that he was also lis­tening to appeals himself so that backlog could be cleared. Hazrat Umar (RA) taught us that decision of cases of people coming from far-flung areas should be done swiftly, relevant authority should contest case of the poor and uneducated people, decision should be revis­ited if any wrong was done, and the decisions should be imple­mented immediately, Arif Alvi said and added that all these guidelines needed to be implemented for pro­vision of justice.