Jamal Shah inaugurates first opera music academy in Lahore

LAHORE - Federal Minister for National Heritage & Culture Jamal Shah inaugurated country’s first Opera Music Star Saira Arts Academy (SAA), here on Saturday. He expressed his best wishes and prayers for fulfillment of Saira Arts Academy’s vision, citing that music could address many of society’s important issues. Talking to the media, he highlighted the importance of Saira Arts Academy, saying it was very important to establish art institutions for the youth and the Saira’s academy was specially created for them. Establishment of the Saira Arts Academy was an initiative of Pakistan‘s first opera star Saira Peter, which would usher in a new era of music industry in the country. Saira Peter told the media the Academy was the grassroots initiative of young people who wanted to create a secure, nourishing space for new artists, especially talented female singers, to develop their music skills. She remarked that Lahore was a great city for art lovers, with a legacy of centuries of musical creation. Director Saira Peter revealed that she had been approached by a large number of music aficionados, requesting her to open an academy to cater to students of opera and Western and Pakistani classical singing.