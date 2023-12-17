Sunday, December 17, 2023
CONNECT WITH US

Justice Tariq Masood takes oath as acting chief justice of Pakistan

Justice Tariq Masood takes oath as acting chief justice of Pakistan
Agencies
December 17, 2023
National, Regional, Islamabad, Newspaper

ISLAMABAD  -  Mr Justice Sardar Tariq Masood Saturday took oath as Acting Chief Justice of Pakistan in a sim­ple and dignified ceremony in Supreme Court, Islamabad. The oath was administered by Jus­tice Ijaz-Ul-Ahsan. Justice Sardar Tariq Masood will act as Chief Justice of Pakistan during the period Justice Qazi Faez Isa, Chief Justice of Pakistan remains abroad. The Judges of the Supreme Court of Pakistan, Lahore High Court, Attorney General for Pakistan, representatives of Pakistan Bar Council and Supreme Court Bar Association attended the ceremony. Jazeela Aslam, Registrar Supreme Court of Pakistan conducted the proceedings of oath taking cer­emony. Officers and staff of the Supreme Court of Pakistan were also present at the occasion, said a press release issued here.

Tags:

Agencies

Related News

Top Stories

Latest

Editor's Picks

Columns

ePaper

https://www.nation.com.pk/epaper_image/medium/2023-12-16/Lahore/epaper_img_1702706969.jpg

Blogs

Cartoons

Editorials

Letters

ePaper - Nawaiwaqt

ePaper - Nawaiwaqt

Newsletter Subscription

Latest Highlights

Follow Us

Advertisement

Contact Us

NIPCO House, 4 - Shaharah e Fatima Jinnah,

Lahore, Pakistan

Tel: +92 42 36367580    |     Fax : +92 42 36367005

Nawaiwaqt Group | Copyright © 2023

Powered By Publishrr Logo
play_store apple_itunes

Nawaiwaqt Group | Copyright © 2023