Sunday, December 17, 2023
Karachi Airport plunges into darkness after power outage

Agencies
December 17, 2023
Regional, Karachi

KARACHI-The Jinnah International Airport Karachi plunged into darkness after a short circuit resulted in sudden power breakdown. According to Civil Aviation Authority (CAA) spokesperson, the short circuit occurred near the power tunnel basement terminal building at 5pm. The electricity supply suspended at domestic satellite area however the power supply has been restored now and the operational lights are also functional.
The spokesperson stated that all the flight operations at Jinnah International Airport are going on without any disruption. Earlier, the Civil Aviation Authority (CAA) decided to impose a ban and fines on smoking and the use of all kinds of tobacco at the Karachi airport. The CAA issued a circular to notify a ban on smoking and the use of all tobacco products including pan, chalia and gutka on the premises of Karachi’s Jinnah International Airport. The airport manager said that the ban will be taken into effect on November 6.

