Keamari Police thwart attempt to smuggle Iranian diesel

KARACHI - In an operation conducted by the Mochko police station in Keamari district, authorities successfully intercepted an endeavor to smuggle Iranian diesel worth millions of rupees. Arif Aslam Rao, the Senior Superintendent of Police (SSP) Keamari, reported the seizure of 2400 liters of Iranian diesel hidden within a trailer traveling from Hub Chowki at the Mochko check post. Rahim Shah, an individual implicated in the smuggling operation, was apprehended. Both the diesel and the vehicle were confiscated as part of the ongoing legal procedures.