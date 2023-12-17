KMU VC emphasises critical role of healthcare providers

PESHAWAR - Prof Dr Zia-ul-Haq, Vice-Chancellor of Khyber Medical University (KMU) in Peshawar, emphasized the paramount importance of prioritizing quality and patient safety in healthcare delivery. He underscored the pivotal role healthcare providers play in society.
The university recently hosted a grand event to welcome Batch II participants, coupled with a certificate distribution ceremony for Batch I, who successfully completed a rigorous six-month certification program in Healthcare Quality and Risk Management. Dr Zia-ul-Haq commended the participants for their dedication to advancing healthcare quality and personally distributed certificates, reiterating the critical need to prioritize patient safety. In his address, he highlighted alarming statistics on adverse events, advocating for a proactive approach to mitigate such occurrences. Emphasizing quality not only reduces morbidity but also leads to substantial cost savings by averting excessive resource utilization.
Engaging with Batch-1 participants from diverse roles within Khyber Pakhtunkhwa institutions, the VC received enthusiastic testimonials. Consultants, junior doctors, nurses, paramedics, managers, chief executive officers, and Assistant professors hailed the program as enriching and commendable.
The comprehensive certification program, crafted and executed by seasoned professionals with extensive experience from the UK Healthcare Commission and Diplomate American Board in Healthcare Quality certifications, reflects KMU’s unwavering commitment to excellence. Dr Abdul Jalil, as Director, Dr Hussam Khan as Course Coordinator, alongside Dr Haseeb, and other eminent figures in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa institutions ensure rigorous standards in the program.
The ceremony concluded by announcing the commencement of Batch-2 of the Healthcare Quality and Risk Management Program on December 23, 2023. This initiative underscores KMU’s steadfast dedication to empowering healthcare professionals with the necessary knowledge and skills to elevate patient care standards.