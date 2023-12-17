KMU VC emphasises critical role of healthcare providers

PESHAWAR - Prof Dr Zia-ul-Haq, Vice-Chan­cellor of Khyber Medical Uni­versity (KMU) in Peshawar, emphasized the paramount im­portance of prioritizing quali­ty and patient safety in health­care delivery. He underscored the pivotal role healthcare pro­viders play in society.

The university recently hosted a grand event to welcome Batch II participants, coupled with a certificate distribution ceremo­ny for Batch I, who successfully completed a rigorous six-month certification program in Health­care Quality and Risk Manage­ment. Dr Zia-ul-Haq commend­ed the participants for their dedication to advancing health­care quality and personally dis­tributed certificates, reiterat­ing the critical need to prioritize patient safety. In his address, he highlighted alarming statistics on adverse events, advocating for a proactive approach to mit­igate such occurrences. Empha­sizing quality not only reduces morbidity but also leads to sub­stantial cost savings by averting excessive resource utilization.

Engaging with Batch-1 par­ticipants from diverse roles within Khyber Pakhtunkhwa institutions, the VC received en­thusiastic testimonials. Con­sultants, junior doctors, nurs­es, paramedics, managers, chief executive officers, and Assistant professors hailed the program as enriching and commendable.

The comprehensive certifica­tion program, crafted and exe­cuted by seasoned profession­als with extensive experience from the UK Healthcare Com­mission and Diplomate Ameri­can Board in Healthcare Quali­ty certifications, reflects KMU’s unwavering commitment to ex­cellence. Dr Abdul Jalil, as Direc­tor, Dr Hussam Khan as Course Coordinator, alongside Dr Ha­seeb, and other eminent figures in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa institu­tions ensure rigorous standards in the program.

The ceremony concluded by announcing the commence­ment of Batch-2 of the Health­care Quality and Risk Manage­ment Program on December 23, 2023. This initiative under­scores KMU’s steadfast dedica­tion to empowering healthcare professionals with the neces­sary knowledge and skills to el­evate patient care standards.