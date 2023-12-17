KP CM spends busy day during visit to Haripur, Abbottabad

PESHAWAR - Caretaker Chief Minister of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, Justice Retired Syed Arshad Hussain Shah, had a bustling day visiting District Haripur and Abbottabad. His itinerary included visits to prestigious higher education institutions like Pak-Austria Fachhochschule Institute of Applied Sciences, Haripur University, and Abbottabad University of Science & Technology. Shah inaugurated multi-billion-rupee developmental projects, including a student hostel, examination block, and academic blocks at these universities.
During inauguration speeches, Shah unveiled plans for a Quantum Valley in Abbottabad and Haripur, modeled after the Silicon Valley in the United States. This envisioned initiative aims to provide modern training in Information & Communication Technology, Artificial Intelligence, and industrial technologies. The focus is on aligning education with contemporary market demands to ensure graduates are employable both nationally and internationally.
Emphasizing the need for educational reform, Shah highlighted the challenges faced by graduates from traditional systems, often leading to unemployment and frustration.
He stressed the importance of human resource development for national progress and outlined strategies to provide market-oriented skills and training, ultimately transforming youth into valuable assets.
Shah reiterated his commitment to assisting the Election Commission of Pakistan while dedicating his tenure to mitigating public grievances, especially among the youth. The ‘Khush Hall Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Initiative’ aims to export half a million human resources to various countries within a year. The strategy involves collaborative efforts between the government, universities, and vocational institutes to offer specialized IT and AI crash courses tailored to international job markets.
The Chief Minister urged higher education institutions to join forces with the government to achieve human capital export targets. Despite time constraints, he expressed confidence in realizing this vision through determination and collective effort. Acknowledging regions affected by terrorism, Shah assured special attention to the merged tribal districts and the southern district under the human capital export program.
Shah’s visit was accompanied by high-ranking officials including Special Assistant to CM on Planning and Development Sarfaraz Shah, Secretary Health Mahmood Aslam, Commissioner Hazara Zaheerul Islam, and the Regional Police Officer Hazara.