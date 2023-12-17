KP CM spends busy day during visit to Haripur, Abbottabad

Sunday, December 17, 2023
Our Staff Reporter
December 17, 2023
PESHAWAR  -  Caretaker Chief Minister of Khyber Pa­khtunkhwa, Justice Retired Syed Ar­shad Hussain Shah, had a bustling day visiting District Haripur and Abbot­tabad. His itinerary included visits to prestigious higher education institu­tions like Pak-Austria Fachhochschule Institute of Applied Sciences, Haripur University, and Abbottabad University of Science & Technology. Shah inaugu­rated multi-billion-rupee developmen­tal projects, including a student hos­tel, examination block, and academic blocks at these universities.

During inauguration speeches, Shah unveiled plans for a Quantum Valley in Abbottabad and Haripur, modeled after the Silicon Valley in the United States. This envisioned initiative aims to pro­vide modern training in Information & Communication Technology, Artificial Intelligence, and industrial technolo­gies. The focus is on aligning education with contemporary market demands to ensure graduates are employable both nationally and internationally.

Emphasizing the need for educa­tional reform, Shah highlighted the challenges faced by graduates from traditional systems, often leading to unemployment and frustration. 

He stressed the importance of hu­man resource development for nation­al progress and outlined strategies to provide market-oriented skills and training, ultimately transforming youth into valuable assets.

Shah reiterated his commitment to assisting the Election Commission of Pakistan while dedicating his tenure to mitigating public grievances, especial­ly among the youth. The ‘Khush Hall Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Initiative’ aims to export half a million human resourc­es to various countries within a year. The strategy involves collaborative ef­forts between the government, univer­sities, and vocational institutes to offer specialized IT and AI crash courses tai­lored to international job markets.

The Chief Minister urged higher ed­ucation institutions to join forces with the government to achieve human cap­ital export targets. Despite time con­straints, he expressed confidence in realizing this vision through determi­nation and collective effort. Acknowl­edging regions affected by terrorism, Shah assured special attention to the merged tribal districts and the south­ern district under the human capital export program.

Shah’s visit was accompanied by high-ranking officials including Spe­cial Assistant to CM on Planning and Development Sarfaraz Shah, Secretary Health Mahmood Aslam, Commission­er Hazara Zaheerul Islam, and the Re­gional Police Officer Hazara.

