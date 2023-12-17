KP DG health announces decrease in pneumonia cases in 2023

PESHAWAR - Dr. Shaukat Ali, Director General of Health Services in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, heralds a substantial drop in pneumonia cases this year, attributing it to the successful implementation of an upgraded integrated disease surveillance and response system.
Highlighting the annual incidence rate of pneumonia cases, Dr. Shaukat Ali underscored the marked reduction, crediting the expanded surveillance system across all districts of the province. The comprehensive approach has notably bolstered outbreak management. With the onset of intensified cold weather, Dr. Shaukat urged parents to remain vigilant, cautioning about the heightened risk of pneumonia among children during the harsh winter months. Emphasizing the importance of shielding children from the cold, he stressed that such measures can significantly mitigate vulnerability to pneumonia.
Efforts are underway to further fortify the system’s preparedness and capacity, revealed Dr. Shaukat.
Last year witnessed 127,000 cases of pneumonia in children under five, whereas this year’s count in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa has reduced to 93,000.