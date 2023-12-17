KP DG health announces decrease in pneumonia cases in 2023

PESHAWAR - Dr. Shaukat Ali, Director General of Health Services in Khyber Pakh­tunkhwa, heralds a substantial drop in pneumonia cases this year, attribut­ing it to the successful implementation of an upgraded integrated disease sur­veillance and response system.

Highlighting the annual incidence rate of pneumonia cases, Dr. Shaukat Ali underscored the marked reduc­tion, crediting the expanded surveil­lance system across all districts of the province. The comprehensive ap­proach has notably bolstered outbreak management. With the onset of inten­sified cold weather, Dr. Shaukat urged parents to remain vigilant, cautioning about the heightened risk of pneumo­nia among children during the harsh winter months. Emphasizing the im­portance of shielding children from the cold, he stressed that such measures can significantly mitigate vulnerability to pneumonia.

Efforts are underway to further for­tify the system’s preparedness and ca­pacity, revealed Dr. Shaukat.

Last year witnessed 127,000 cases of pneumonia in children under five, whereas this year’s count in Khyber Pa­khtunkhwa has reduced to 93,000.