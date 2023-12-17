Sunday, December 17, 2023
KP health secy reviews facilities at Khanpur, Havelian hospitals

Our Staff Reporter
December 17, 2023
Regional, Peshawar, Newspaper

PESHAWAR  -  Secretary Health Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, Mahmood Aslam Wazir, recently undertook surprise visits to Category-D Hospitals in Khanpur and Havelian, fo­cusing on evaluating and improving healthcare stan­dards. His inspections involved assessing available facilities, scrutinizing medicine inventory, ensuring cleanliness, and monitoring staff attendance.

During these visits, Secretary Health stressed the crucial need for maintaining high-quality healthcare and promptly instructed actions to enhance services in Khanpur and Havelian. He reiterated the govern­ment’s commitment to continuous improvement and announced plans for regular surprise inspections across the province to uphold healthcare standards.

In parallel, the National Accountability Bureau (NAB) Peshawar recognized Mahmood Aslam’s ef­forts in implementing NAB recommendations. They commended his dedication to significant reforms in the health department through a commendatory let­ter addressed to the Chief Secretary. The letter high­lighted Mahmood Aslam’s successful prevention of machinery wastage worth billions, operationaliz­ing previously non-functional medical equipment flagged by NAB’s Peshawar office.

KMU VC emphasises critical role of healthcare providers

The swift action taken by Secretary Health in redis­tributing unused medical machinery to other provin­cial hospitals saved the government from substantial financial losses. These actions were acknowledged to have positively impacted hundreds of thousands of patients by significantly enhancing healthcare ser­vices across the province.

NAB’s appreciation highlighted Mahmood Aslam’s reforms, specifically emphasizing their positive im­pact on around two hundred thousand patients monthly. These reforms showcased notable improve­ments in the delivery of healthcare services.

