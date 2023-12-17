KP health secy reviews facilities at Khanpur, Havelian hospitals

PESHAWAR - Secretary Health Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, Mahmood Aslam Wazir, recently undertook surprise visits to Category-D Hospitals in Khanpur and Havelian, focusing on evaluating and improving healthcare standards. His inspections involved assessing available facilities, scrutinizing medicine inventory, ensuring cleanliness, and monitoring staff attendance.
During these visits, Secretary Health stressed the crucial need for maintaining high-quality healthcare and promptly instructed actions to enhance services in Khanpur and Havelian. He reiterated the government’s commitment to continuous improvement and announced plans for regular surprise inspections across the province to uphold healthcare standards.
In parallel, the National Accountability Bureau (NAB) Peshawar recognized Mahmood Aslam’s efforts in implementing NAB recommendations. They commended his dedication to significant reforms in the health department through a commendatory letter addressed to the Chief Secretary. The letter highlighted Mahmood Aslam’s successful prevention of machinery wastage worth billions, operationalizing previously non-functional medical equipment flagged by NAB’s Peshawar office.
The swift action taken by Secretary Health in redistributing unused medical machinery to other provincial hospitals saved the government from substantial financial losses. These actions were acknowledged to have positively impacted hundreds of thousands of patients by significantly enhancing healthcare services across the province.
NAB’s appreciation highlighted Mahmood Aslam’s reforms, specifically emphasizing their positive impact on around two hundred thousand patients monthly. These reforms showcased notable improvements in the delivery of healthcare services.