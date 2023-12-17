Kuwait emir Sheikh Nawaf dies aged 86: royal court

KUWAIT CITY/ISLAMABAD - The ruling emir of oil-rich Kuwait, Sheikh Nawaf al-Ahmad Al-Sabah, died on Sat­urday aged 86, the royal court said, after three years in power marked by repeat­ed political disputes. “With great sad­ness and sorrow, we mourn... the death of Sheikh Nawaf al-Ahmad Al-Sabah, Emir of the State of Kuwait,” said a state­ment aired on state television. The chan­nel had cut its regular programming and switched to a broadcast of a Koranic re­cital before the announcement.

In November, Sheikh Nawaf was hos­pitalised “due to an emergency health problem”, according to the official KUNA news agency. It did not provide details about his illness, but he was later de­clared to be in stable condition. Given his age, concerns about his health were commonplace during his rule.

Sheikh Nawaf ascended to the role of crown prince in 2006, appointed by his half-brother Sheikh Sabah al-Ahmad Al-Sabah. He assumed the position of emir upon Sheikh Sabah’s death in Sep­tember 2020 at the age of 91.

In 2020, Sheikh Nawaf faced the challenge of navigating the economy through a crisis triggered by a fall in oil prices. The current crown prince, Sheikh Mishal al-Ahmad al-Sabah, an­other half-brother, is 83 years old. At­tention is now focused on whether the family will appoint a younger gener­ation ruler. Around 14 months after he was appointed emir, Sheikh Nawaf transferred key constitutional duties to Sheikh Mishal.

Sheikh Nawaf’s reign, though not the shortest in Kuwait’s history, was no­table for issuing numerous amnesties, earning him the title “emir of pardons”, according to Bader al-Saif, an assistant professor of history at Kuwait Universi­ty. Last month, Kuwait’s Council of Min­isters approved a draft royal decree call­ing for pardons for political prisoners convicted during the past decade. Sim­ilar pardons were also issued in 2021.

Sheikh Nawaf would also “be remem­bered for his unique personal attributes: soft spoken, devout, modest, low profile”, Saif said. Kuwait, a conservative coun­try where sovereign powers are concen­trated in the hands of the ruling Al Sabah family, is home to the most active and powerful parliament in the Gulf. But re­peated standoffs between elected law­makers and cabinet ministers installed by the ruling family have hindered devel­opment efforts and discouraged inves­tors. Following a succession of resigning governments and dissolved parliaments, Kuwait’s current cabinet is its fifth in a year. Sheikh Nawaf’s rule also saw the Gulf country hold three parliamentary elections in as many years.

The political deadlock has delayed necessary reforms and blocked devel­opment projects, leaving infrastructure and education in disrepair and much of the population disgruntled. Born in 1937, Sheikh Nawaf was the fifth son of Kuwait’s late ruler from 1921 to 1950 Sheikh Ahmad al-Jaber Al-Sabah.

He started his political career at the age of 25 as governor of Hawalli prov­ince, remaining in the position until 1978 when he began a decade-long ten­ure as interior minister.

Meanwhile, Caretaker Prime Minis­ter Anwaar-ul-Haq Kakar on Saturday expressed his deep grief over the death of Amir of Kuwait Sheikh Nawaf Al Ah­mad Al Jaber Al Sabah. In a message posted on X, the prime minister prayed for the high ranks of the departed soul and said that Pakistan stood in solidar­ity with the Kuwaiti Royal Family and the people of Kuwait at this moment of grief. He further said that the late Amir would always be remembered for his sterling contribution to strengthening Pak-Kuwait relations.

According to foreign media, the Ku­waiti Royal Court said that Sheikh Nawaf died at the age of 86 after a pro­long illness. The State of Kuwait has declared an official mourning over the death of the Amir. Sheikh Nawaf was sworn in as Amir following the death of his predecessor, the late Sheikh Sabah Al Ahmad Al Sabah in 2020.

He was born in 1937 and was the fifth son of Kuwait’s late ruler from 1921 to 1950, Sheikh Ahmad Al Jaber Al Sabah.