LESCO detects 294 power pilferers on 98th day of anti-theft campaign

LAHORE - The Lahore Electric Supply Com­pany (LESCO) has detected a total of 294 connections from where the customers were pilfering electricity in all its circles of five districts (La­hore, Sheikhupura, Nankana Sahib, Kasur and Okara) on the 98th day of grand anti-power theft campaign. The LESCO spokesman told media here Saturday that the company has also submitted FIR applications against 294 electricity thieves, out of which 155 FIRs have been registered in respective police stations, while 11 accused have been arrested. Grand anti-power theft operations against electricity thieves are being conducted on the directives of the Federal Power Division and the LES­CO Chief Executive Officer (CEO) En­gineer Shahid Haider is supervising these operations. The LESCO chief vowed that the operations would continue without discrimination until the complete end of electricity theft. The electricity pilferers as well as the LESCO officers and employees who facilitate them are also being brought to justice. On the 98th con­secutive day of the anti-power theft campaign, the spokesman added, large commercial consumers were also found involved in electricity theft and all of them were also dis­connected.