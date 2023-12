ANTANANARIVO-President Andry Rajoelina took the oath in a packed stadium on Saturday to start a new term as Madagascar’s leader, rebuffing an opposition boycott and international concerns over the island’s future. In front of six African presidents in the crowd of 50,000, the 49-year-old party organizer-turned-politician vowed to act with “integrity” to lift the country of 29 million out of its poverty.