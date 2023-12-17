 Majid & Nasir Trophy All Pakistan Basketball Tournament in February 

LAHORE - An All-Pakistan Bas­ketball Tournament is being organized in Feb­ruary 2024 in Karachi under the auspices of the Karachi Basketball Association and Paki­stan Basketball Federa­tion to pay homage to the late Pakistani bas­ketball players Abdul Majeed and Abdul Nasir.

The complete tourna­ment program will be announced after get­ting due permission from the PBBF. This decision was taken in a meeting held under the chairmanship of Kara­chi Basketball Associa­tion President Ghulam Muhammad Khan in the presence of Tariq Hussain, Muhammad Yaqub Qadri, Muham­mad Ashraf Yahya, tour­nament chief organizer Waseem Ahmed and others.

Yaqoob Qadri was en­trusted with the respon­sibility to complete the regular legal proceed­ings of the tournament from PBBF in the next one week and report on December 22 so that further proceedings of the tournament can be completed. Meanwhile, the KBBA has decided to celebrate the third anni­versary of the late Abdul Nasir on February 21 with zeal and zest.