 Majid & Nasir Trophy All Pakistan Basketball Tournament in February 

LAHORE - An All-Pakistan Basketball Tournament is being organized in February 2024 in Karachi under the auspices of the Karachi Basketball Association and Pakistan Basketball Federation to pay homage to the late Pakistani basketball players Abdul Majeed and Abdul Nasir.
The complete tournament program will be announced after getting due permission from the PBBF. This decision was taken in a meeting held under the chairmanship of Karachi Basketball Association President Ghulam Muhammad Khan in the presence of Tariq Hussain, Muhammad Yaqub Qadri, Muhammad Ashraf Yahya, tournament chief organizer Waseem Ahmed and others.
Yaqoob Qadri was entrusted with the responsibility to complete the regular legal proceedings of the tournament from PBBF in the next one week and report on December 22 so that further proceedings of the tournament can be completed. Meanwhile, the KBBA has decided to celebrate the third anniversary of the late Abdul Nasir on February 21 with zeal and zest.